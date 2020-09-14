Connect with us

Thailand Politics

Thai Prime Minister Unfazed Overs Students March on Government House
Advertisement

News Thailand Politics

Thai Government Demands Students Be Silenced Over Monarchy

News Thailand Politics

Thailand's Thammasat University Bans Student Anti-Government Rally

Regional News Thailand Politics

Anti-Government Protesters Announce Plan for Big March in Thailand

Regional News Thailand Politics

Amnesty International Launches Campaign Against Thai Government

Regional News Thailand Politics

Thailand's Prime Minister Removes Deputy Police Chief From his Post

News Thailand Politics

Criminal Court Sends Anti-Government Activists to Bangkok Prison

News Thailand Politics

Prime Minister Says Government Focused on Health Not Foreign Tourist

News Thailand Politics

Thailand's Newly Appointed Finance Minister Quits After 26 Days

News Thailand Politics

Anti-Government Protesters Say News Media "Not Doing its Job"

Thailand Politics

Thai Prime Minister Unfazed Overs Students March on Government House

Published

1 hour ago

on

Media says Prime Minister Unfazed Overs Students March on Government House

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said Monday that he will not stop protesting students from marching to Government House. Protesters intend to march on government house on September 20th.

Gen Prayut said that it would be unfair to him if the protesting students were to accuse the Government of harassment. He said if they break the law, authorities take legal action against them for doing so.

The Prime Minister reiterated that he has instructed authorities to ensure the safety of the protesters. Also to prevent ill-intentioned elements exploiting the protest for political gain.

He also said that he will not pressure Thammasat University administration over their decision to ban or to allow the students to use the campus for their protest.

Safety and support for the Media

Meanwhile, six media organizations have announced that they are not parties involved in the current political conflict and, hence, should not be targeted by the opposing elements. Furthermore they should be allowed to perform their duty independently in reporting the on the protests, in accordance with their ethical and professional standards, free from all forms of coercion or pressure.

In a joint statement issued today, the six media organizations urged the protesters and government officials to ensure safety and support for members of the media doing their job at the protest sites.

They also called on the editors of all media outlets to place importance on the safety of their reporters in the field and to provide them with appropriate welfare.

A coordinating centre for the media will be set up, at the office of the Thai Journalists Association, to coordinate security and other necessary operational matters. All the reporters covering the protest will be issued with an identifying arm band.

The media organizations are the Press Council of Thailand, the Thai Journalists Association, the Thai Broadcast Journalists Association, the Council of Broadcast Media Profession of Thailand, the Online News Producers Association and the Thai Media Central Labour Union. – Thai PBS

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement Enter ad code here

Interesting for You



Doi Chaang Coffee

Advertisement Enter ad code here

Volunteering at Soi Dog