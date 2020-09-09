Connect with us

News Video Regional News

Bangkok Condo Residents Live in Fear of Roaming Pit Bulls
Advertisement

Entertainment News Video

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Family Test Positive for Covid-19

Entertainment News Video

Milk Tea Alliance Steps Up Campaign to Boycott Disney's Mulan

News Video World News

Putin Critic Alexei Navalny in Hospital After Being Poisoned

News News Video World News

Three People Killed in Passenger Train Crash in Northeast Scotland

Chiang Rai News News News Video

Flooding from Heavy Rains Forces People from their Home in Chiang Rai

Chiang Rai News News News Video

U.S. Embassy Donates Covid-19 Face Masks to Chiang Rai

News News Video Regional News

Royal Thai Army Planning to Buy 'Gulfstream G500' for $US42 Million

News News Video Northen Thailand

Major Flooding Causes Closure of Chiang Mai-Chiang Rai Road

News News Video World News

PETA Tries to Cancel Culture Thailand's Coconut Picking Monkeys

News Video

Bangkok Condo Residents Live in Fear of Roaming Pit Bulls

Published

8 hours ago

on

Pitt Bulls, Bangkok Condo

Residents of a condo building in Bangkok have complained they live in fear over seven pit bulls roaming freely through the building every evening. The dogs’ owner is a woman in her 40s, according to media reports.

She keeps seven pit bulls in her room on the ninth floor of the 10-storey building. She lets them outside to poop and pee and roam every evening.

Other residents and the building manager complained to reporters that they lived in fear of the Pit Bull dogs.

The Pit Bulls were getting big and are quite fierce whenever they see other people walking in the corridors. It was very scary. One person had been bitten, they claimed.

The manager said she had done her best to persuade the owner to control her Pitt Bull dogs. Above all for the safety and state of mind of the other condo residents, but to no avail. That was why she had decided to raise the matter with the media.

Some residents alleged to reporters that one of the dogs had bitten someone in an elevator. Others said they felt unsafe whenever they had to go outside, when going to work or returning home. They had to be wary of the dogs, especially if they saw them wandering inside the building.

One resident said the pit bulls were allowed roam along the corridors during the day. They gnawed and played with shoes left outside room doors. Residents were especially worried about the safety of their children, who liked to play outdoors in the evenings.

Media reports quoted the owner as saying that her dogs were friendly and would never bite anyone.

Pitt Bulls Unleashed inside Bangkok Condo

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement Enter ad code here

Interesting for You



Doi Chaang Coffee

Advertisement Enter ad code here

Volunteering at Soi Dog