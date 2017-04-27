Posted by Editor

Thailand, Myanmar Meet to Suppress Drugs in Border Areas

CHIANG RAI – Thailand and Myanmar have stepped up cooperation to suppress illegal drugs in border areas.

Members of the Thailand-Myanmar Township Border Committee (TBC) held a meeting on Thursday at Tachilek in Myanmar, following the increased flow of drugs and the escalating violence along the border.

The Key members of the meeting were Col Kidakorn Chantra, Commander of the 3rd Cavalry Regiment Task Force and Chairman of the TBC, and Lt-Col Tu Ong, Commander of the 526th Rapid Forces Battalion.

The meeting resolved that both sides will work together more closely to exchange information on drug trafficking activities and the extradition of convicts from the two countries.

Other issues discussed during the meeting included forest reservation, improving the water quality in the Mae Sai River, human trafficking, and measures to prevent dengue outbreak in the Thai-Myanmar border.

By Suwit Rattiwan

