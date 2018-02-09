Friday, February 9th, 2018 | Posted by

Thailand Issues Arrest Warrants Against Four Pro-Democracy Activists

Activists gathered at the Pathumwan intersection skywalk on Jan 27 to protest against the 90-day postponement of next election.- Photo AFP

BANGKOK – A Thai court issued arrest warrants for four pro-democracy activists on Friday for staging a public protest amid growing pressure on the junta to hold elections as promised, police said.

Rangsiman Rome, Sirawich Seritiwat, Ekachai Hongkangwan and Anond Nampa were charged with illegal assembly along with 35 other activists who staged a demonstration last month in central Bangkok to protest a delay to a general election scheduled to take place in November.

The 35 reported to police in Bangkok on Thursday and were later released the same day. The other four did not report to police. They face additional charges of breaking a junta order that bans public gatherings and with inciting unrest.

Kritsadang Nutcharus, a lawyer for the group, told Reuters he had been notified about the warrants and that the four men were ready to go to the police early next week.

 

By Panarat Thepgumpanat Panu Wongcha-um – Reuters

