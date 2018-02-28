Posted by Editor

Thailand Arrests 75 Foreigners in National Crack Down on Visa Over-Stay

–

BANGKOK – Tourist Police Bureau deputy chief Pol Maj Gen Surachet Hakphal along with police from other agencies detained 75 foreign nationals in police raids across the country aimed at over-stayers, people working illegally and crime.

The arrests were announced at a press conference at 1:30am on Soi Cowboy in Bangkok by Tourist Police deputy commissioner Pol Maj General Surachet Hakpal.

He said the arrested foreigners included people from Uganda, Sudan, India and Cambodia.

Surachet said 34 of them were charged with overstaying tourist visas, 38 with unlawful entry into the kingdom, and three for working in the kingdom without a work permit.

He said Tourist Police joined forces with immigration officers, narcotics suppression police and local police to search living areas and resorts frequented by foreigners. The aim was to try to minimize crimes committed by criminals who disguise themselves as tourists.

The 75 suspects will be blacklisted and deported, he said.

Source: Bangkok Post, The Nation

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments