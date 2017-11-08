Posted by Editor

Thai Woman Throws New Born Baby from 17th Floor Widow Because Boyfriend Dumped Her

PATTAYA – A 20 year-old Thai woman spurned by a breakup has been arrested in Pattaya after throwing her new born baby out of a 17 story window because her married Korean boyfriend left her to return to his family in Korea.

Police Colonel Apichai Khemphet, head of Pattaya Police, head of Pattaya Police, said Netchanok Nokyungtong, 20, admitted to throwing her baby out of her high-rise apartment in Pattaya and would be prosecuted after all the evidence had been gathered.

He said “Miss Netchanok Nokyungtong gave birth in bathroom where blood was found on the floor. She said she was shocked and not ready for the birth.

“The boyfriend is a married foreigner from South Korea who did not want to stay with her. She was heartbroken because he returned to his family.

Miss Netchanok said she had been in a relationship with her boyfriend “Kim”, aged 40, from South Korea for two years.

But after telling him she was pregnant he wanted nothing to do with her and left to go back to his wife.

Police Colonel Apichai Khemphet said ”This is a very brutal crime, the baby was born in a healthy condition and the mother did not have grief for what had happened.

“Her boyfriend had left and tried to tell her to abort the baby. She said she did not have money to support the child.”

Miss Netchanok has since been taken to hospital to be checked but is expected to be prosecuted.

A horrified workman working in a room on the fourth floor told police that he saw a large object fall past his window and hit the ground at around 5pm, he ran down to check the package and was “shocked” to find the baby.

When Police arrived and found the bloodied child wrapped in a green plastic bag with the umbilical cord still attached.

Police are continuing their investigations.

