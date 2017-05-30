Posted by Editor

Thai Wife Cuts Off Husbands Penis and then Dies After Drinking Pesticide

PHAYAO – A woman who cut off her husband’s penis with a kitchen knife in a fit of jealous rage has taken her own life by drinking pesticide at their house in Pong district.

Kawinnart Sae Zong, 33, of Santisuk village in tambon Khunkhuan, was declared dead on Monday morning after being admitted to a local hospital, according to Pol Capt Narin Cherdchu, duty officer at Pong police station.

Kawinnart cut off her husband Niran Sae Wang’s penis while the 38-year-old was sleeping at their house in Santisuk village about 2am on Saturday. She was furious after discovering he had repeatedly cheated on her.

Her husband suffered severe bleeding and neighbours rushed him to Pong Hospital, which later transferred him to Lampang Hospital where his penis was re-attached.

After the attack, Kawinnart locked herself in a room and drank pesticide, Pol Capt Narin said. Relatives immediately took her to Pong Hospital, which later transferred to Chiang Kham Hospital in the same province, where she died.

Surgeons said the operation on her husband was successful and at this stage he could urinate, but would have to remain under doctors’ care for a while longer.

