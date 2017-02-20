Posted by Editor

Thai Tourism Wants to Open Military Facilities to Lure Chinese Tourists

BANGKOK – The Tourism Authority of Thailand has come up with an idea to open military facilities to draw tourists from China as part of a campaign to show Thailand’s new look, TAT deputy governor Srisuda Wanapinyosak said.

Mrs Srisuda, TAT deputy governor for Asia and the Pacific marketing, said the TAT had asked the navy to open its facilities such as warships, firing ranges and training camps for Chinese free independent tourists (FIT) to visit. About 60-70% of tourists visiting Thailand are in the FIT category while 30-40% are in tour groups.

She said the TAT had also prepared to improve the structure of the Chinese market to be of a quality grade by holding more activities. For example, some Chinese tourists have visited Thailand many times but never taken a bicycle ride around the Rattanakosin Island.

More tourist attractions which show Thai identity will be opened for the Chinese market, she said.

Mrs Srisuda said since China was a communist country, its people are not allowed to enter military facilities. She believes warships, firing ranges and others will be exciting for them.

According to the Department of Tourism’s statistics, 8.75 million Chinese tourists visited Thailand in 2016, a 10.34% increase from the previous year.

