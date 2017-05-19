Posted by Editor

Thai Teacher Under Fire for Punishing Student by Shaving his Head

NAKON SAWAN – A school teacher has come under a barrage of criticism from netizens after posting photos online of a student he punished by shaving parts of the boy’s head.

The images, showing the schoolboy’s ugly new hairstyle, were recently posted by Facebook user Worawut Sirithum, a teacher in Tha Tako district.

The teacher also posted the message, “A guy wanting to challenge (the hair code policy). I have already accepted his challenge.’’

His posting drew many negative comments, with people criticising him for acting improperly.

On Thursday, the teacher posted an apology to the school director and all teachers at his school for his improper posting. He said he had removed the images from his Facebook page.

