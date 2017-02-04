Saturday, February 4th, 2017 | Posted by

Thai Students to be Given Access to Electronic Data-Bank of Past Exams and Answers

National Institute of Educational Testing Service (NIETS), along with Obec executives inspected an O-NET exam site at Bangkok’s Rachawinij (Elementary) School.

.

.

BANGKOK – Thailand’s Education Minister Teerakiat Jareonsettasin said Saturday that a data-bank of past Ordinary National Educational Test exam papers and answers in all subjects is to be created so students and teachers can access them for practice.

Minister Teerakiat Jareonsettasin said this will be a true education reform measure that can boost students’ O-NET scores visibly in five years. Adding that the idea would also be developed into a smartphone application in the near future.

He said the Office of Basic Education Commission (Obec) had been instructed to create the E-Testing Bank.

Teerakiat was speaking as he and Samphan Phanphruk, director of the National Institute of Educational Testing Service (NIETS), along with Obec executives inspected an O-NET exam site at Bangkok’s Rachawinij (Elementary) School.

By Ketkan BoonpenThe Nation

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments

Short URL: http://www.chiangraitimes.com/?p=44742

Posted by on Feb 4 2017. Filed under Regional News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Share It

Photo of White Beach in Boracay, Philippines

In Loving Memory of His Majesty the King

Photo of His Majesty the King Bhumibol Adulyadej

Recently Added

Learning Thai with Jen