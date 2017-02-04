Posted by Editor

Thai Students to be Given Access to Electronic Data-Bank of Past Exams and Answers

BANGKOK – Thailand’s Education Minister Teerakiat Jareonsettasin said Saturday that a data-bank of past Ordinary National Educational Test exam papers and answers in all subjects is to be created so students and teachers can access them for practice.

Minister Teerakiat Jareonsettasin said this will be a true education reform measure that can boost students’ O-NET scores visibly in five years. Adding that the idea would also be developed into a smartphone application in the near future.

He said the Office of Basic Education Commission (Obec) had been instructed to create the E-Testing Bank.

Teerakiat was speaking as he and Samphan Phanphruk, director of the National Institute of Educational Testing Service (NIETS), along with Obec executives inspected an O-NET exam site at Bangkok’s Rachawinij (Elementary) School.

– The Nation

