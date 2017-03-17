Posted by Editor

Thai Street Food App to be Launched for Chiang Mai – Chiang Rai

CHIANG RAI – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in cooperation with Thailand Foundation, has prepared to launch a new mobile application for Thai street food, assembling information on all of the country’s top roadside eateries.

Street Food Chiang Mai-Chiang Rai, Street Food Phuket and Street Food Bangkok will be launched simultaneously to promote Thai food to foreign visitors as well as enhance Thailand’s tourism image.

The application will present information on locations for street food as well as popular stalls in both Thai and English and will be available for free download on both Android and iOS operation systems.

The launch follows Prime Minister’s Office Spokesperson Lt Gen Sansern Kaewkamnerd pointing out news outlet CNN has maintained Thailand as the world’s “Street Food Paradise” for a second year and the World Street Food Congress choosing Bangkok’s fried oyster pancakes as one of the top three street dishes.

The Prime Minister has taken this opportunity to remind street food sellers to make sure their food is hygienic and of the highest quality. He also reminded them to cooperate with authorities working to bring order to tourist sites for the better image of the nation.

Thai Street Food – National Food Institute Thailand

Thai Street Food Project was created by the National Food Institute of Thailand (NFI), to achieve the goal that gives the visitors about food knowledge and understanding. Also, offering the ability to buy street food when they visit Thailand in a much easier way.

By using mobile application, in the form of I Phone, I Pad and Android, it is an easily accessible format with illustrations and descriptions of food translations in English. Additionally, it also provides the function for the device to pronounce the name of the foods through the speaker for visitors to be able to pronounce or to purchase the foods conveniently.

– 300 Food list

– Picture

– Food description

– Ingredient

– Pronunciation

– Voice pronunciation by speaker

– Save favorite

– Search menu by search engine

– Choose language Thai / English

– No need internet connection

