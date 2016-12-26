Monday, December 26th, 2016 | Posted by

Thai Shares Closed Higher for a Second Straight Session

BANGKOK  – Dec 26 Thai shares closed higher for a second straight session on Monday in thin trading as strong November trade data briefly invigorated the market in an otherwise quiet day.

The benchmark stock index, which ended up 0.35 percent, or 5.25 points, rose as much as 0.47 percent after data showed customs-cleared exports rose 10.2 percent in November. A Reuters poll had forecast a 1.55 percent rise.

The percentage gain was the highest for a month since February, and paired with a 3 percent rise in imports produced a trade surplus of $1.54 billion, triple the expectation.

Gains were broad-based, with Airports of Thailand leading the rise by adding 1.6 percent. Convenience store chain CP All PCL climbed 1.2 percent, pushing the consumer sector higher, while the country’s biggest bank by market value, Siam Commercial Bank, added 1.4 percent.

Vietnam shares erased early gains of up to 0.2 percent to finish 0.3 percent lower as consumer staples declined.

Vietnam Dairy Products JSC and Saigon Beer Alcohol Beverage Corp lost 1.2 percent and 1.5 percent,respectively.

The energy sector was dragged down by a 1.5 percent fall in Petrovietnam Gas Joint Stock Corp shares. Stock markets in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines were closed for Christmas.

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change on day
Market Current Previous Pct Move
Close
Bangkok 1515.23 1509.98 0.35
Ho Chi Minh 662.45 664.37 -0.29

Change on year
Market Current End 2015 Pct Move
Singapore 2871.05 2882.73 -0.41
Bangkok 1514.1 1288.02 17.55
Manila 6563.67 6952.08 -5.59
Jakarta 5027.704 4593.008 9.46
Kuala Lumpur 1617.15 1692.51 -4.45
Ho Chi Minh 662.45 579.03 14.41

