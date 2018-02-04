Posted by Editor

Thai School Teacher Finds Toddler that Crawled Out onto Main Road While Father Slept

UTHAI THANI A Thai teachers social media post about how he narrowly missed driving over a toddler who had crawled out into the middle of the road has been shared 7,500 times.

Schoolteacher Kittithorn Jadaeng said in his Facebook post that he spotted the baby as he approached the bend of a road in Uthai Thani while on his way to supervise an Ordinary National Educational Test examination at Banmai Klong-angwa School in Ban Rai district.

He said he later found out the baby’s mother was out at the time and the father had fallen asleep at home, so he posted the story as a cautionary tale to others.

“The baby was almost in the middle of the road and if a car had been speeding past that spot while the baby was there, I don’t want to imagine [what would have happened],” Kittithorn said.

Kittithorn Jadaeng Facebook Post

