Sunday, February 4th, 2018 | Posted by

Thai School Teacher Finds Toddler that Crawled Out onto Main Road While Father Slept

The baby’s mother was out at the time and the father had fallen asleep at home. – Photo Kittithorn Jadaeng

UTHAI THANI A Thai teachers social media post about how he narrowly missed driving over a toddler who had crawled out into the middle of the road has been shared 7,500 times.

Schoolteacher Kittithorn Jadaeng said in his Facebook post that he spotted the baby as he approached the bend of a road in Uthai Thani while on his way to supervise an Ordinary National Educational Test examination at Banmai Klong-angwa School in Ban Rai district.

 

He said he later found out the baby’s mother was out at the time and the father had fallen asleep at home, so he posted the story as a cautionary tale to others.

“The baby was almost in the middle of the road and if a car had been speeding past that spot while the baby was there, I don’t want to imagine [what would have happened],” Kittithorn said.

Kittithorn Jadaeng Facebook Post

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments

Short URL: http://www.chiangraitimes.com/?p=52007

Posted by on Feb 4 2018. Filed under Regional News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Share It

Photo of White Beach in Boracay, Philippines

Recently Added

Learning Thai with Jen
Learning Thai with Jen