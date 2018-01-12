Posted by Editor

Thai Rock Star Sek Loso Fails to Appear Over Drug Abuse Charge

BANGKOK – Thai Rock Star Sek Loso did not show up to acknowledge drug abuse charge at Khan Na Yao police station in Bangkok today (Jan 12), claiming that he had some important things to do.

Khan Na Yao police station summoned Sek or Seksan Sukphimai to acknowledge drug abuse charge today, but Sek appointed his lawyer Mongkholwichit Thanasophon to see the police and asked for permission to turn himself in on Jan 17 instead.

Sek was arrested in his home in Bangkok on Dec 31 on firearm charges. A subsequent urine test found that he tested positive to methamphetamine and ecstasy.

However, his lawyer said Sek had insisted he didn’t take drug and was ready to prove himself in court.

The lawyer said his client would like to apologize police officers in Nakhon Si Thammarst for landing them into trouble.

Two Nakhon Si Thammarat police officers are facing disciplinary probe after they appeared in a party with Sek after he was granted bail by the provincial court.

Source: Thai PBS

