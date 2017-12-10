Posted by Editor

Thai Privy Councilor Inspects Royal Projects in Chiang Rai

CHIANG RAI – Thai privy councilor Mr. Palakorn Suwannarat has returned to Chiang Rai to inspect the undertaking of a number of royal projects and to deliver a token of appreciation to all involved in fulfilling these royal initiatives.

His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun graciously assigned Mr. Palakorn Suwannarat, the privy councillor, to deliver essential items and blankets to residents and officers serving the royally-initiated Little House in the Big Forest Project in Mae Saui District of Chiang Rai Province.

Councilor Palakorn is also getting an update on the execution of the project, which was recommended by Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, in a gracious effort to help impoverished people in need of a means to make a living by enabling them to engage in agricultural professions while lending a hand in the conservation and the rehabilitation of natural resources.

A report from the area suggests that people in the area where the project has been set up have been living their lives in accordance with the philosophy of a Sufficiency Economy as farmers can grow their own rice and use any excess supply to make processed products while many others have been encouraged to raise cattle and to grow various fruit and vegetables for household consumption and sale.

Several households are also engaged in craft making and work with local agencies to make a living — all of which has helped boost average annual earnings per family to 70,000 baht from 25,000 baht in the year 2000.



