Thai Police Try to Find Identity of Foreigner Found Hung in Phuket Forest
The man was wearing an aqua-coloured long-sleeved T-shirt, brown shorts and had a small black bag on his back.
Police have said the man was between 40–45 years old, between 175 to 180 centimetres tall and had a goatee beard.
–
From photos sent to The Phuket News, the man also has a distinguishing sun tattoo around his right nipple, was balding and what hair he did have was cut very short.
There were no signs of a struggle found on the man’s body or nearby area, and there was no identification found with the man.
Police believe that the man died at least six hours before his body was found.
His body was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town for further examination.
Capt Nipon said, “Local residents saw the man round this area about two days ago. No one knew where he stayed.
“At this stage we believed that the man was a foreign tourist travelling in Phuket, or he might have come to Phuket to work but could not handle personal problems such as love, finance or even health problems, so he finally decided to end his life.”
“We are continuing our investigation to find out who the man was,” Capt Nipon added.
___
Comments
Powered by Facebook Comments
Short URL: http://www.chiangraitimes.com/?p=52532