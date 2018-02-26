Thai Police Try to Find Identity of Foreigner Found Hung in Phuket Forest

–

PHUKET – Capt Nipon Temsang of the Kathu Police in Phuket has reported to Thai Media that an unidentified foreign man was found hanged in a forest near the Phanason housing estate in Kathu.

Kathu Police Deputy Chief Lt Col Sarawut Chooprasoot, Lt Col Nopparut Sukkree together with Kusoldharm rescue worker attended the scene to find the body of a foreign man hanged from a tree using black rope.

The man was wearing an aqua-coloured long-sleeved T-shirt, brown shorts and had a small black bag on his back.

Police have said the man was between 40–45 years old, between 175 to 180 centimetres tall and had a goatee beard.

–

From photos sent to The Phuket News, the man also has a distinguishing sun tattoo around his right nipple, was balding and what hair he did have was cut very short.

There were no signs of a struggle found on the man’s body or nearby area, and there was no identification found with the man.

Police believe that the man died at least six hours before his body was found.

His body was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town for further examination.

Capt Nipon said, “Local residents saw the man round this area about two days ago. No one knew where he stayed.

“At this stage we believed that the man was a foreign tourist travelling in Phuket, or he might have come to Phuket to work but could not handle personal problems such as love, finance or even health problems, so he finally decided to end his life.”

“We are continuing our investigation to find out who the man was,” Capt Nipon added.

___

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand at their 24-hour hotline 02-713-6791 (English), 02713-6793 (Thai) or Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai)