Posted by Editor

Thai Police Still Trying to Locate Red Bull Heir Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya

–

BANGKOK – Thailand’s National police deputy spokesman Colonel Krissana Pattanacharoen said on Friday that authorities are trying to locate Red Bull heir Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya, who is being sought by public prosecutors in relation to crashing his car into a police officer and killing him in 2012.

Krissana said the Royal Thai Police’s Foreign Affairs Division was still working on the request to be submitted to the Office of the Attorney General.

The case has become highly controversial in the five years since because Vorayuth has repeatedly refused to meet with the authorities, claiming unfair treatment and that he was “preoccupied overseas”.

On April 27 he failed to show up to hear the public prosecutors’ indictment, causing an arrest warrant to be issued for him the next day. It was then found that he had left the country on a private jet bound for Singapore on April 25.

Police said they would seek an Interpol blue notice to extradite Vorayuth and asked the Foreign Affairs Ministry to revoke his Thai passport.

Delaying tactics by Vorayuth’s lawyers have helped him escape being charged with speeding and reckless driving causing property damage, because the statute of limitations on the two charges expired.

But he remains accused of reckless driving resulting in death, which has a 15-year statute of limitations, and refusing to stop to assist a victim, the statute for which ends in September. The first offence carries a jail term up of 10 years and the latter up to six months in jail.

Source: The Nation

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments