Thai Police says “Red Notice” for Red Bull Heir Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya Still Active

BANGKOK – A spokesperson for the Royal Thai Police assured Saturday (March 17) that the Interpol “Red Notice” for Red Bull heir Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya is still in active but is not displayed on Interpol’s website.

RTP Spokesman Pol Col Krissana Pattanachareon said that the notice still is in the Interpol’s information system, but only it is not displayed on the website.

He said it was the Interpol’s consideration to display the notice of each individual on public dissemination.

The spokesman assured that even the Red Notice for Boss was not shown on the Interpol’s website, this would not deter the Thai police to track him down.

He told Thai PBS that the Interpol website is a communication channel that allow the general public to access to its information.

He said the Police still have other channels to communicate directly with the Interpol in each member country to track him.

The Thai police are not staying idle and are still hunting for him to face trial, Pol Col Krissana said, adding that latest checks showed that Vorayuth was not in a Interpol member country or a country with extradition agreement with Thailand.

The Interpol issued a Red Notice for Vorayuth since September last year informing its member countries that the 35-year-old Vorayuth is wanted in Thailand for reckless driving causing the death of a policeman six years ago.

Under the Interpol’s system, a red notice is issued to seek the location and arrest of wanted persons with a view to extradition or similar lawful action.

Vorayuth, better known by his nickname “Boss,” has evaded justice over the hit-and-run case in which Pol Snr Sgt Maj Wichian Klanprasert was killed on Sukhumvit Road in 2012.

Police had pressed four charges against him including reckless driving causing the death of another person; did not stop to aid the injured person and did not report to the officials; driving under the influence of alcohol causing the death of another person; and, driving more than the allowed speed limit.

However, the statue of limitations of three charges had already expired, only reckless driving causing death is still valid until 2027.

