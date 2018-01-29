Monday, January 29th, 2018 | Posted by

Thai Police Report Foreigner Found Dead on Rayong Beach Was Australian Tourist

Andrew Alec Armaiger was found washed ashore on Sunday at Mae Ram Phueng beach in Muang district, Rayong.

 

RAYONG -Pol Maj Sakol Khamyingyong of Phe police station in Rayong has reported that the body of a foreign man found on a Rayong beach at the weekend has been identified as an Australian national.

Andrew Alec Armaiger-Grant, 59, was found dead on Mae Ram Phueng beach at around 7.30am on Sunday morning by locals who immediately called the police.

A preliminary examination by a doctor stated the man had been dead around three hours with the likely cause of death being drowning as there were no signs foul play.

Andrew Alec Armaiger-Grant, 59, was found dead on Mae Ram Phueng beach at around 7.30am on Sunday morning by locals who immediately called the police.

A preliminary examination by a doctor stated the man had been dead around three hours with the likely cause of death being drowning as there were no signs foul play.

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments

Short URL: http://www.chiangraitimes.com/?p=51887

Posted by on Jan 29 2018. Filed under Tourist in the News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Share It

Photo of White Beach in Boracay, Philippines

Recently Added

Learning Thai with Jen
Learning Thai with Jen