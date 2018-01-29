Posted by Editor

Thai Police Report Foreigner Found Dead on Rayong Beach Was Australian Tourist

RAYONG -Pol Maj Sakol Khamyingyong of Phe police station in Rayong has reported that the body of a foreign man found on a Rayong beach at the weekend has been identified as an Australian national.

Andrew Alec Armaiger-Grant, 59, was found dead on Mae Ram Phueng beach at around 7.30am on Sunday morning by locals who immediately called the police.

A preliminary examination by a doctor stated the man had been dead around three hours with the likely cause of death being drowning as there were no signs foul play.

