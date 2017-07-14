Posted by Editor

Thai Police Raid Bangkok Red Light Districts to Catch Trans-National Criminals

–

BANGKOK – As part of a campaign to prevent and suppress trans-national criminals Bangkok’s Metro Police inspected Bangkok’s Nana area, along Soi Sukhumvit 4, early on Friday morning

Pol Maj General Surachet Hakpan said the operation followed complaints that the Nana area had some criminals posing as tourists.

The unannounced operation began at approximatley 2 am, checking foreigners for alleged illegal entry or overstaying visas as well as testing for drug abuse. Police checked 80 tourists (14 males and 66 females) most of whom were African nationals. They found that 66 tourists had passports – six of whom (one German and five Nigerians) overstayed their visa – while the rest (four males and 10 females) did not have a passport. Charges were filed against the offenders. One Namibian national tested positive for substance abuse

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments