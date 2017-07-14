Friday, July 14th, 2017 | Posted by

Thai Police Raid Bangkok Red Light Districts to Catch Trans-National Criminals

Police checked 80 tourists (14 males and 66 females) most of whom were African nationals. – Nation Photo

 

BANGKOK – As part of a campaign to prevent and suppress trans-national criminals Bangkok’s Metro Police inspected Bangkok’s Nana area, along Soi Sukhumvit 4, early on Friday morning

Pol Maj General Surachet Hakpan said the operation followed complaints that the Nana area had some criminals posing as tourists.

The unannounced operation began at approximatley 2 am,  checking foreigners for alleged illegal entry or overstaying visas as well as testing for drug abuse.

Police checked 80 tourists (14 males and 66 females) most of whom were African nationals. They found that 66 tourists had passports – six of whom (one German and five Nigerians) overstayed their visa – while the rest (four males and 10 females) did not have a passport.

Charges were filed against the offenders. One Namibian national tested positive for substance abuse
By The Nation

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments

Short URL: http://www.chiangraitimes.com/?p=47773

Posted by on Jul 14 2017. Filed under Tourist in the News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Share It

Photo of White Beach in Boracay, Philippines

In Loving Memory of His Majesty the King

Photo of His Majesty the King Bhumibol Adulyadej

Recently Added

Learning Thai with Jen