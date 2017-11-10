Posted by Editor

Thai Police Probe Accident that Killed 4 Japanese Tourists

AYUTTHAYA – Police have told Thai media that they are going to perform a blood alcohol test of the driver of a minivan that slammed into a 10-wheeled truck on Wednesday, resulting in the deaths of five people, including four Japanese nationals, in Ayutthaya’s Bang Pa-in district.

A test of the driver of the truck, Weerachai Ruengsri, 22, did not detect any traces of alcohol, said Pol Colonel Sa-nga Thirasaranyanon, deputy chief of Ayutthaya police.

The minivan’s driver, identified as Charan Aksornsri, 52, was seriously injured in the accident and is receiving treatment at Phranakorn Si Ayutthaya Hospital. He is an employee of the Tiger Tourist company.

Charan was driving the four Japanese nationals and their Thai guide to Ayutthaya’s Muang district to have dinner when his vehicle slammed into the rear of the truck, which was signalling to turn left, killing all five of the passengers at the scene of the accident.

The victims were Japanese nationals Kumiko Komeima, 59, Yoshio Komeima, 68, Katsuhiko Narimoto, 65, and Haruka Narimoto, age unknown, and their Thai guide, Piyathip Kruengtai, 35.

Sa-nga said police had notified the Foreign Ministry and Japanese Embassy in Thailand.

The accident has already made headlines domestically and in Japan due to the number of deaths and because most of the victims were foreigners.

