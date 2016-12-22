Posted by Editor

Thai Police Prepare for New Years Holidaymakers and the “Seven Dangerous Days”

CHIANG RAI – Police in Chiang Rai and across Thailand are gearing up to accommodate holidaymakers and ensure their safety during the New Year period known as “The Seven Dangerous Days”.

Provincial Police have installed speed cameras on Highway 118, which runs between Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai province.

Police have singled out this highway for its treacherous slopes and record of serious traffic accidents. Motorists must observe an 80 kmph speed limit for their own safety.

The highway division is also seeking cooperation from lorry operators and lorry services during the New Year long weekend in a bid to alleviate traffic congestion and reduce the possibility of road accidents.

The move is in line with the government policy to reduce traffic congestion and road fatalities during the seven-day period.

In the capital, Bangkok Hospital is preparing its medical staff and emergency unit to handle trauma patients during the long holiday period. The hospital will ensure patients have swift access to medical services with state-of-the art medical technology, helicopter, motorcycle and boat emergency services

Last year Thailand’s Road Accidents Prevention Center has reported that a total of 380 people died and 3,505 injured in 3,379 road accidents throughout the country during the seven days of the New Year’s festive season, starting from December 25, 2015 to January 4th, 2016

The main cause of accidents are DRUNK DRIVING, speeding, dozing off behind the wheel, cutting in front of other vehicles, driving in the wrong lane and jumping traffic lights.

The poor condition of roads and vehicles and the weather also contribute to accidents.

By Nuppol Suvansombut

