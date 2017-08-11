Thai Police Now Say They Can’t Find Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya

BANGKOK – National Police Commissioner Pol General Chakthip Chaijinda has told The Nation that police have contacted almost every country on earth in a fruitless effort to track down a billionaire suspect in a fatal hit-and-run case.

“None has got back to us to date,” the National Police Commissioner said.

He spoke up after Amnat Chotchai, director-general of the Office of Attorney-General’s International Affairs Department, went public about the fact that Thailand could not yet seek the extradition of Red Bull heir Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya because police have not specified his address.

Vorayuth is accused of hitting a policeman with his Ferrari five years ago, dragging the victim’s body for several metres and failing to stop the car to help him. He fled Thailand earlier this year, just before his case went to the court.

“We are trying to locate him We have already asked about 190 countries, including Britain, whether Vorayuth is in their territory,” Chaktip told the media.

Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya is a son of Chalerm Yoovidhya, whose late father Chaleo founded the Red Bull energy drink business. Mr Charlerm founded the Siam Winery group, a business group of the Red Bull empire that makes the Spy Wine Cooler brand of ready-to-drink alcohol beverages and the Monsoon Valley wine range.

According to Isra News Agency’s data, Mr Vorayuth is a director of at least three companies: Cavallino Service Co Ltd, a car repairs service provider; Cavallino Motors Co Ltd, a Ferrari dealer; and Great Design and Lifestyle Co Ltd, a construction material wholesaler and retailer.

The three companies had total revenue of 914 million baht but booked losses of 6 million baht for 2015.