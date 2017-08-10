Posted by Editor

Thai Police Formally ask Prosecutor for Extradition of Boss

BANGKOK – The Royal Thai Police have formally asked the public prosecution for the extradition of Red Bull heir Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya to stand trial on hit-and-run charges which led to the death of a Thong Lor traffic policeman five years ago.

Amnat Chotichai, director-general of foreign affairs office of the Office of Attorney-General, said Thursday (Aug 10) that he had received a formal request from the Royal Thai Police Office for the extradition of Mr Vorayuth on charges of reckless driving causing the death of the other people and for not stopping to help the victim, Pol Sgt-Maj Wichien Klinprasert of Thong Lor police station.

However, Mr Amnat said, the police did not mention in the formal request the whereabouts of Mr Vorayuth, so his office could do nothing until the police have come up with the exact location of the suspect.

Mr Amnat, however, said that his office had already prepared the necessary documents related to extradition process and, upon receiving the information about the whereabouts of the suspect, his office would immediately proceed with the extradition.

In case Mr Vorayuth is taking refuge in a country which has signed an extradition treaty with Thailand, he said his office would ask the government of the host country for the extradition.

But in case there is no extradition treaty, he noted that there is still channel through which extradition may be possible.

The director-general warned that the statute of limitations of the charge for not stopping after an accident to help a victim in distress is due to expire on Sept 3.

