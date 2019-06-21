Thai Police Detain Slovakian Man for Operating Unlicensed Spa and Visa Overstay on Koh Phangnan

SURAT THANI – Thailand’s tourist police and immigration officials have detained a Slovakian man on the Island of Koh Phangnan for allegedly running an nu-licensed Spa and Visa Overstay.

According to the Bangkok Post, Pol Lt Gen Theeraphol Kuptanont, commissioner of the Tourist Police Bureau, ordered the raid on the spa on the tourist island following a complaint that it was operated without permission.

Acting of a warrant a team of tourist police and immigration officials searched Gaia Nature Spa, owned by Tomas Krocka, a Slovakian national, in Koh Phangan district at around 10pm.

Mr Krocka failed to show an operating permit for his spa business when asked and was also found to have overstayed his visa.

Police have charged him with operating a health spa business without permission, overstaying his visa and engaging in categories of work other than what is allowed.

He was held in custody at Phangan police station for legal action.

Gaia Nature Spa on Koh Phangnan