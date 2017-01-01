Thai Police Arrest Thousands of Drunk Drivers, During the First 3 Days of New Years Holiday
As for the Drink Don’t Drive campaign against road accidents, the latest numbers for 31st December 2016 show 7,298 cases of alcohol consumption while driving among motorcycle riders, and 3,769 cases among bus and car drivers. 414 motorcycles and 145 cars were seized, with 278 driver’s licenses confiscated, and 2,813 persons charged.
Officials have seized 1,011 vehicles in the period 29th – 31st December 2016, 810 of which are motorcycles, and 201 cars. 11,764 motorcycle riders were prosecuted, along with 5,850 bus and car drivers.
On New Year’s Eve alone, 85 were killed and 800 were injured from 757 road accidents across the country, reports the Education Ministry’s Permanent Secretary.
The number of accumulated road accidents over the past three days from December 29 to December 31 to a total of 1,961 cases, with 199 deaths and 2,099 injuries.
Statistics from the Road Safety Directing Center showed there were 1,691 road accidents, 178 deaths and 1,755 injuries during the same period of the campaign last year. Chiang Mai recorded the highest number of road accidents on Saturday, said Mr Chaipreuk, with 33 counts.
The northeastern province of Udon Thani and southern province of Surat Thani was the highest, with five deaths in each province.
