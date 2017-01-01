Thai Police Arrest Thousands of Drunk Drivers, During the First 3 Days of New Years Holiday

She has said the number of holiday travelers has caused some main roads especially to be congested, but most motorists are cooperative with traffic regulations. Officials will continue to facilitate the needs of travelers and ensure public safety.

As for the Drink Don’t Drive campaign against road accidents, the latest numbers for 31st December 2016 show 7,298 cases of alcohol consumption while driving among motorcycle riders, and 3,769 cases among bus and car drivers. 414 motorcycles and 145 cars were seized, with 278 driver’s licenses confiscated, and 2,813 persons charged.

Officials have seized 1,011 vehicles in the period 29th – 31st December 2016, 810 of which are motorcycles, and 201 cars. 11,764 motorcycle riders were prosecuted, along with 5,850 bus and car drivers.