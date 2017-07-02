Posted by Editor

Thai Police and Soldiers Raid Pattaya Pool Party

PATTAYA – About 150 people, both Thais and foreigners, were attending a poolside party in Pattaya, Thailand when it was raided by team of 50 military and police officers on Saturday night.

The raid, led by the Bang Lamung District Chief, Naris Niramaiwong and Pattaya Police Chief, Pol Col Apichai Krobphet was launched at 11.30pm on The Cliff Pool Club on Kasetsin Road in Pattaya’s tambon Nong Prue after a tipoff that the venue hosted “drug parties”, according to the Bangkok Post.

The foreign and Thai party goers were rounded up and ordered to undergo on the spot drug testing, 90 men and 60 women — tested positive for various kinds of drugs.

In a search, the authorities recovered 80 grammes of ketamine, 80 ecstasy pills and 90 “Happy Five” tranquilliser pills.

Piyapong Poynok, 33, the party organiser, and Jirapong Promdam, 24, who identified himself as being in charge of the venue, were charged with operating an establishment without a permit for the use of drugs, and allowing people below 18 years old to attend.

Mr Naris said the party had been promoted on Facebook, inviting revellers to attend with an admission fee of 300 baht.

Bang La Mung District Chief Naris Niramaiwong is preparing to ask the Chon Buri governor to order the closure of Cliff Pool Club Pattaya.

By Chaiyot Pupattanapong

