Thai Officials Says You Can Ride in the Back of Pickup Trucks During the “Seven Dangerous Days” of New Years

The government understands it has long been the norm and the ban is not enforced. – File Photo

CHIANG RAI – As the 7 dangerous days approaches Thailand’s Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation director-general Chayaphon Thitisak said on Tuesday people can ride in the back of a pickup truck during the New Year holiday season despite it being against the law.

The director-general acknowledged the National Council for Peace and Order ban on the practice deemed unsafe, but said the government understood it has long been the norm and the ban is not enforced. (Go Figure)

He warned, though, that anyone doing so should for their own safety not sit on the edges of the truck bed or drink alcohol while traveling.

He said his department, as its main mission for this New Year, has been encouraging people to respect traffic laws.

“We will use every social measure to prevent accidents on the roads during the holidays,” he said. “We encourage communities and families to look after one another and make sure everyone is complying with road safety regulations.”

 

 

