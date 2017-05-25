Posted by Editor

Thai Nurse Forced to Resign For Wearing ‘Overly Sexy Uniform’

BANGKOK – A Thai nurse in North Eastern Thailand has resiged from her job after photos of her went viral on Facebook earlier this month, drawing negative comments from netizens. for reportedly wearing an “overly sexy uniform” at work.

While the uniform wasn’t exactly scandalous, especially by western standards, it may be regarded as quite provocative in Thailand.

Netizens have accused Parichat “Pang” Chatsri, 26, of disrespecting the nursing profession by dressing in clothes they deemed as “inappropriate.”

In response to the backlash, the nurse issued a public apology. “I explained to the board at the hospital but they have high regards for the hospital’s image,” she was quoted as saying. “I understood them, and I didn’t want it to be a big deal. So I took responsibility by resigning.”

“I’d like to apologize to the Thailand Nursing and Midwifery Council and the hospital. I don’t want the public to judge all nurses based on my image,” she added.

Chatsri further explained that she resigned because it was her responsibility to ensure that the reputation of both the hospital and the profession was not tarnished by her actions.

“I do not want trouble. It happened and I was responsible. I need to improve myself,” she said

