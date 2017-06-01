Thursday, June 1st, 2017 | Posted by

Thai Navy’s Mekong Patrol Seizes 840 Kilograms of Compressed Marijuana

Officials show the 840 one-kilogramme bricks of compressed marijuana at the Mekong Riverine Unit in Nakhon Phanom – Photo Pattanapong Seepiachai

 

NAKHON PHANOM – The Thai Navy’s Mekong Patrol Operation Command seized 840 kilogrammes of compressed marijuana worth nearly 17 million baht seized late Wednesday night.

Capt Natthakiart Monkhunthod, in charge of patrols, said officers on one of the Navy’s vessels spotted the marijuana being unloaded in sacks from a motorboat that arrived at the bank of the Song Khram River where it joins the Mekong River late on Wednesday night.

Its skipper, identified as Thaotone Aksornwonge, was arrested after a search uncovered 840 blocks of marijuana onboard, each weighing a kilogram.

Capt Natthakiart said marijuana smuggling was increasing in the northeastern province this year. Nakhon Phanom officials seized almost two tonnes in the past month. Last year they seized about three tonnes in total.

 

 

 

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments

Short URL: http://www.chiangraitimes.com/?p=47059

Posted by on Jun 1 2017. Filed under Regional News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Share It

Photo of White Beach in Boracay, Philippines

In Loving Memory of His Majesty the King

Photo of His Majesty the King Bhumibol Adulyadej

Recently Added

Learning Thai with Jen