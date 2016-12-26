Posted by Editor

Thai Mother Refuses Payoff From Teacher that Mercilessly Beat her 7 Year-old Son

PATHUM THANI – The Mother of a 7 year-old boy filed a complaint with Thai police on Monday morning, accusing a female teacher of mercilessly beating her seven-year-old son at Sang-am Withaya School in tambon Khlong Song of Khlong Luang district.

Mrs. Boonsueb Khanthong, 50, said this beating happened on Friday when her son left his classroom before he suppose to and for punishment the teacher (name withheld) allegedly beat over 50 times with a wooden stick wrapped in adhesive tape.

Mrs. Khanthong said she took her son to Thammasat Chalerm Phra Kiat Hospital in Rangsit for an examination before proceeding to the police station to file the complaint.

She went to the school the next morning, but the director and the teacher were reportedly not there.

Mrs Boonsuem claimed the teacher offered her 50,000 baht ($1400US) to settle the case, however she did not accept the payoff because she wanted the teacher brought to justice.

By Pongpat Wongyala | Bangkok Post

