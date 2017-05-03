Posted by Editor

Thai Media Organizations Demand Controversial Media Control Bill be Scrapped

BANGKOK – On the occasion of the World Press Freedom Day today, about 30 media organizations led by the Thai Journalists Association issued a joint statement calling on the government to suspend the controversial media control bill which passed the first reading of the National Reform Steering Assembly last week.

Although the bill, officially known as the Rights and Freedom Protection, Ethical and Media Profession Standards Promotion Bill, has been watered down with the omission of media licensing and penalties, the media organizations still strongly oppose the drafted law, claiming that it will pave the way for state interference and control of the media.

The media organizations also demand the revocation of NBTC orders which are deemed restricting press freedom and, at the same time, call on the media themselves to comply with the media code of conduct, to perform their duties honestly and to accept checks from the public.

Federation of Thai Journalists chairman Thepchai Yong said the media reform panel disagreed with the controversial bill as it seeks to control and sanction the media through the creation of a mechanism known as the Media Profession Council comprising representatives from the government sector.

The government has assigned Deputy Prime Minister Wisanu Krua-ngarm to vet the bill which has passed the scrutiny of NRSA. He said that members of the media would be invited to give their opinions during the vetting session.

Source: Thai PBS

