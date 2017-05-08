Monday, May 8th, 2017 | Posted by

Thai Man Stabs Ex-Wife and Locks her in the Tunk of his Car

The victim Sunantha Pirom, 38, is recovering in hospital with serious stab wounds.

 

SURAT THANI – Muang Surat Thani superintendent Pol Colonel Sirichai Songwasin said police are serching for a man after he stabbed his ex-wife and locked her in the trunk of a car.

Sunantha Pirom, 38, is recovering in hospital with serious stab wounds after she met her ex-husband Narong Inthong, 40, at a resort to sort out problems they were having with their relationship and they stayed together overnight. They have three children.

She said that at 5am on Sunday he stabbed her without provocation and she pretended to be dead. He then locked her in the trunk of a car and drove to Soi Na Dan behind Wat Mai Pattanaram, where he left the car.

She said she screamed for help until local people heard and pried open to trunk to save her. Images of her rescue went viral on Thai social media.

Muang Surat Thani superintendent Pol Colonel Sirichai Songwasin said police had secured an arrest warrant for Narong who is believed to be hiding in the province with his children.

Police suspect Narong was angry that his ex-wife, who broke up with him three months ago, refused to return to stay with him in Chang Klang district.

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments

Short URL: http://www.chiangraitimes.com/?p=46617

Posted by on May 8 2017. Filed under Chiangrai News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Share It

Photo of White Beach in Boracay, Philippines

In Loving Memory of His Majesty the King

Photo of His Majesty the King Bhumibol Adulyadej

Recently Added

Learning Thai with Jen