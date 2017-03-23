Posted by Editor

Thai Man Sentenced to 21 Year for 8 Year-Old Daughter Death after he Drugging and Raped Her

–

TRANG – A 33 year-old Thai man who drugged and raped his 8-year-old daughter, causing her death, has been sentenced to 21 years in prison by the Trang Provincial Court.

Kittisak Thongyoi, 33, was convicted and sentenced for forcing his daughter to drink water mixed with methamphetamine and then raping her at their home on May 12 last year. The girl later died from an overdose of the drug.

Kittisak was charged with causing physical harm to and raping a girl aged below 13, leading to her death.

The court was presented with forensic evidence, particularly the results of a DNA test, and heard witness testimony from police, doctors and nurses. Kittisak was found guilty as charged.

Kittisak was initially given 24 years in jail for rape and eight years for bodily assault causing death. The 32 years total jail term was commuted to 21 years and four months because he confessed.

Kittisak was earlier sentenced to a four months suspended jail term for taking drugs while driving in 2014. This was added to the new sentence.

Kittisak is to serve altogether 21 years and eight months in prison.

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments