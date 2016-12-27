Posted by Editor

Thai Man Saved after Falling from His Balcony and Impaling Himself on Metal Fence Post

PATHUM THANI – A Thai man is lucky to be alive after he slipped and fell two stories from his balcony impaling himself on a metal fence spike in Pathum Thani, a central province of Thailand located north of Bangkok.

The fence spike penetrated about 18cm into his abdomen, barely missing his vital organs and his penis.

Patirat Punudom, 35, had just taken a shower at 2am on Friday (Dec 23), and had climbed onto the balcony ledge to hang his towel on a clothes line, he slipped and fell off the balcony falling 32 feet, impaling himself on a metal fence spike.

According to the Thai Media, his neighbours heard his cries for help and called rescue workers, who had to cut away the railing to free him.

A paramedic for the Ruamkatanyu Foundation said: “We arrived just after 2am and cut the railings away to free him. He almost died. The spike nearly hit important arteries. He could have bled to death.”

The spokesman added that according to Mr Patirat’s father, he hangs his towel like that every night, and simply slipped this one time.

Ruamkatanyu Foundation assisting Mr.Patirat Punudom

