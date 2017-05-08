Thai Man Killed after Jumping in front of Phitsanulok-Bangkok Train
PITSANULOK – An unidentified man died after jumping in front of the Phitsanulok-Bangkok train in Phitsanulok’s Muang district on Monday morning.
Police said the accident happened at about 6.30am at the rail crossing on Malabiang Road, some two kilometres south of Phitsanulok Railway Station.
Prasong quoted the train driver, Sanya Tungsakul, as saying that when the train was passing the rail crossing the man jumped in front of it.
The body was dragged about 150 metres.
Police, railway officials and rescuers gathered the pieces of the body and sent them to Naresuan University Hospital in an attempt to identify the man.
Meanhile, A Khon Kaen-Chiang Rai bus flipped on a mountainous road in Namnao National Park early Monday, injuring 18 passengers, police said.
The accident happened at about 5.40am on Lomsak-Chumphae Road in Phetchabun’s Namnao district.
Police said 15 injured passengers were taken to Namnao Hospital and three others were taken to Chumphae Hospital.
The bus driver told police he lost control when the bus was entering the uphill curve on the Namnao mountain, causing it to veer off the road and flip
By The Nation
