Thai Man Killed after Jumping in front of Phitsanulok-Bangkok Train

PITSANULOK – An unidentified man died after jumping in front of the Phitsanulok-Bangkok train in Phitsanulok’s Muang district on Monday morning.

Police said the accident happened at about 6.30am at the rail crossing on Malabiang Road, some two kilometres south of Phitsanulok Railway Station.

Lieutenant Prasong Kluabsopha, deputy inspector of Phitsanulok Railway Police Station, said the man was not carrying identification documents and had Bt320 on him.

Prasong quoted the train driver, Sanya Tungsakul, as saying that when the train was passing the rail crossing the man jumped in front of it.

The body was dragged about 150 metres.

Police, railway officials and rescuers gathered the pieces of the body and sent them to Naresuan University Hospital in an attempt to identify the man.