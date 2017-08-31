Posted by Editor

Thai Man Attacks Chinese Tourist with Machette in Central Thailand

–

SAMUT PRAKAN – A 26 year-old Thai man arrested for attacking and injuring two Chinese tourists with a long-bladed knife in Samut Prakan early on Thursday has told police he mistook them for members of a rival gang.

Paisarn Huangmak, 26, admitted to having attacked Zhou Liu, 27 and Yang Xia, 28 on Bang Na Garden Road in tambon Bang Bo shortly after midnight, but said he was not trying to rob them.

The suspect was charged on several counts, including theft causing injuries and illegally carrying a weapon in a public area.

Footage from closed-circuit cameras captured the robber fleeing on a bicycle after the attack.

Mr Zhou sustained serious wounds to his forehead and severe bruising. Ms Yang suffered a serious cut at the base of her right ear.

The knife was about 23 inches long, including the handle, police said. The blade looked rusty.

The two tourists were rushed to a nearby hospital after being found by residents attracted by the noise of the attack.

Police said after visiting them that their condition had improved, but they remained under the close care of doctors.

By Sutthiwit Chayutworakan

The Bangkok Post

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments