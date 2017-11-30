Posted by Editor

Thai Man Arrested for Groping Women’s Breasts on Bangkok Bus

BANGKOK – A 36 year-old Thai National, Mr. Peerapol Yodcharoen has been arrested after a video of him trying to sexually molest a female passenger on a bus in Bangkok went viral on Facebook Wednesday.

The arrest came less than a week after video of an assault went viral on social media. Police identified the suspect as Peerapol Yodcharoen, 24, and said he confessed to the crime. They also accused him of multiple assaults on six different bus routes.

A 24-year-old university student filed a complaint with Bang Sue police that a male passenger had tried to sexually molested her on bus in Bangkok on Nov 28th.

The woman said she was taking the bus opposite Chatuchak weekend market to the Victory Monument when the suspect sitting in the back near a window tried to use his left hand to touch her breasts several times.

Upon seeing his action, she stood up and shouted at him before moving to sit in another seat. She also took his photo as evidence. The man immediately left the bus when it got stuck in traffic near Saphan Kwai intersection, she said.

The incident sparked heavy criticism from netizens after it was posted online.

Source: Bangkok Post, Facebook, Khaosod

