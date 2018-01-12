Posted by Editor

Thai Junta to Link 367,000 Spy Cameras Nationwide

BANGKOK – Thailand’s Military installed government plans to connect more than 367,000 surveillance cameras in a nationwide network within two years to “improve security”.

The Bangkok Post reported Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Prawit Wongsuwon said on Friday government agencies must maintain their cameras, to ensure they work.

Those that fail to do so would be disciplined.

Of the 367,000 cameras currently installed nationwide, about 8,000 were out of order, he said.

He had also ordered relevant agencies to install 100 new cameras at risk-prone locations in each province.

The government would connect its surveillance camera network with the cameras of the private sector. Tax incentives would be offered to convince the sector to cooperate, Gen Prawit said.

The defence minister said camera integration was set for completion by the end of next year. At present, Bangkok, Phuket, Chiang Mai and Nakhon Sawan provinces are ready for connection. Infrastructure will be developed to expand the connected network to other provinces.

Footage from the cameras could be used in the interests of justice, he said. However, the security camera network will not include the three southern border provinces of Narathiwat, Pattani and Yala, he said.

By Wassana Nanuam

