Saturday, July 15th, 2017 | Posted by

Thai Junta To Check Monks’ Bad Habits With ‘Smart ID Cards’

Buddhist monks from the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple welcome the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) members before the inspection of the temple, in Pathum Thani province, Thailand March 10, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

 

BANGKOK – Thailand’s Buddhist monks could soon be issued “smart ID cards” flagging any drug or criminal records, in the latest move by the junta to restore the tarnished image of the men in orange robes.

The kingdom has around 300,000 monks, who are held in high regard as keepers of the national religion.

But in recent months the clergy has been plagued by a series of high-profile scandals ranging from sex and drugs to murders taking place at temples.

The junta, which took power in 2014, wants to reorganise Thai Buddhism with misbehaving monks first in their crosshairs.

“Monks across the country already hold the paper-based cards but the information is out-of-date, which makes it hard to verify their background,” Ormsin Chivapruck, an official at the Office of the Prime Minister, told reporters on Thursday.

Digitalised smart cards would enable up-to-date tracking with the monk’s monastic history recorded alongside any criminal offence or report of drug use, he added.

The move is “to prevent fake monks using religion, or suspected wrong-doers from hiding their illegal acts behind orange robes,” he added.

Details will be discussed next week at a meeting of the Supreme Sangha Council, the body governing the national faith.

But rollout of smart cards may be complicated as all Thai men are expected by social convention to ordain for at least a few weeks.

Critics say the rigid hierarchy of the Supreme Sangha Council makes it unable to counter corruption or embrace change.

The government has already forced more than 46,000 temples to submit their financial accounts, amid claims of widespread irregularities.

The most famous monk scandal played out earlier this year as troops searched the temple of the mega-rich Dhammakaya sect on the outskirts of Bangkok, to arrest the controversial former abbot who is accused of money-laundering.

The abbot remains at large.

Source: Agence France-Presse

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments

Short URL: http://www.chiangraitimes.com/?p=47789

Posted by on Jul 15 2017. Filed under Regional News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Share It

Photo of White Beach in Boracay, Philippines

In Loving Memory of His Majesty the King

Photo of His Majesty the King Bhumibol Adulyadej

Recently Added

Learning Thai with Jen