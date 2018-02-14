Posted by Editor

Thai Junta Blames Election Delays on National Legislative Assembly

BANGKOK – In response to a series of rallies for democracy against the possible delay of the general election, Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha has ordered authorities to explain the situation to the public, Government spokesman Lt-General Sansern Kaewkamnerd said on Wednesday.

A group of pro-election demonstrators have held rallies, including one last Saturday, against a decision by junta-appointed legislators last month to postpone promulgation of the MP election bill for 90 days. This decision makes an election unlikely to happen before February next year.

The protesters have said that they will hold rallies until the election is held.

“Whenever the group holds an activity, we have to provide the public with information from both demonstrators and the government without creating any war of words,” Sansern said.

According to the Nation, Sansern said it was not the government that decided to postpone the election, but the National Legislative Assembly.

He said the National Council for Peace and Order had no intention to prolong its stay in power.

“We did not say we won’t let an election be held,” Sansern said. “But with the road map, is there anything wrong with postponing it [the election] a bit?”

The NLA was created to replace the elected National Assembly of Thailand (NAT) after General Prayut Chan-o-cha seized power from the civilian caretaker government during the 2013-2014 Thai political crisis.

The non-partisan NLA at inception was to consist of no more than 220 members appointed from various sectors of the country by the NCPO and approved by the king. Of the 200 initial NLA members, 97 are military officers, (69 on active duty), eight police (four on active duty). The remaining 85 members are former senators, university rectors, and business people.

