Wednesday, December 27th, 2017 | Posted by

Thai immigration Says Wait for Visa on Arrival Could Take Up to 4 Hours

Immigration police say tourists arriving over the next few days should expect to cool their heels for four hours before they are stamped in.

BANGKOK – Tourists applying for a visa on arrival at Suvarnabhumi airport are likely to face up to a four-hour wait during the New Year period due to a tough screening process to catch undesirables trying to enter the Kingdom.

Pol Col Cherngron Rimpadee, deputy immigration police spokesman, asked Tuesday for understanding saying the procedures are necessary to deal with criminals that take advantage of the hectic period to enter the country by disguising themselves as tourists.

The Immigration Bureau is considering opening more lanes for visa processing to reduce the lengthy queues.

A visa on arrival allows passport holders of 18 nationalities to enter Thailand for the purpose of tourism for a period not exceeding 15 days.

It is being offered at designated immigration checkpoints in airports nationwide.

Popular among Indian and Chinese tourists, it is issued mostly at Suvarnabhumi and Don Muang airports, with 6-7000 tourists applying for them each day.

Ideally, the process should take three minutes to complete but sudden influxes of applicants can lead to long queues.

Pol Gen Pruettipong Prayoonsiri, director of Immigration Police Division 2, said the Immigration Bureau is looking for solutions that don’t compromise security, such as boosting staff during busy periods.

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments

Short URL: http://www.chiangraitimes.com/?p=51060

Posted by on Dec 27 2017. Filed under Tourism News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Share It

Photo of White Beach in Boracay, Philippines

Recently Added

Learning Thai with Jen
Learning Thai with Jen