Thai Immigration Police Nabs Two Nigerians with Fake Passports

NONG KHAI – Thailand’s Immigration police arrested two Nigerian men on Tuesday morning (Oct 17) at the immigration checkpoint in Nong Khai province after being found to be carrying fake passports of South Africa.

Pol Col Pallop Suriyakul na Ayutthaya, the Nong Khai immigration police chief, identified the two men as Wayne Junior Shimbambo, 35, and Katlego Ofentse Makbane, 35.

The pair were arrested at 6.30am at the immigration checkpoint at the Thai-Lao Friendship bridge while seeking permission to cross the border to Vientiane to get their passports extended at the South African embassy.

The immigration police checked their passports and found they were fake.

The two confessed to be Nigerian nationals who entered Thailand via Phuket airport and had stayed in Thailand with the fake South African passports. After staying in Thailand for one month, their passports nearly expired.

They were traveling to Vientiane, Laos to get their passports extended and re-enter Thailand.

The Nigerians were handed over to Nong Khai police for further legal action. They were initially charged with using fake passports.

Source: Thai PBS

