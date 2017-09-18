Posted by Editor

Thai Human Rights Lawyer Charged with Sedition and Lese Majeste, Rejects Thai Judicial System

BANGKOK – Thai Human rights lawyer, Prawet Prapanukul, charged with lese majeste and other offences has told the court he did not accept the Thai judicial system and forfeited his right to examine witnesses and evidence against him.

Prawet Prapanukul, 57, was charged with lese majeste and sedition, as well as breaking the computer crime law for posting and sharing Facebook. He was also charged with disobeying the junta’s order when he refused to give a fingerprint. The offences allegedly took place from Jan 25 to April 23 this year.

The Facebook under his real name has 2,574 followers and 4,769 friends.

Mr Prawet has been jailed since he was first detained on May 3 by the Criminal Court’s order.

He was brought to the court on Monday for an indictment to which he pleaded not guilty. He also told the court he would like to dismiss his lawyers.

Mr Prawet also told the court he did not accept the Thai judicial system and did not wish to examine witnesses and evidence against him.

The prosecution told the court they have 11 witnesses and some evidence including website examiners and his Facebook posts.

The court scheduled a hearing of the prosecution witnesses on May 8 next year.

Source: Bangkok Post

