Thai Government Green Lights Hemp Farming for Northern Thailand

CHIANG RAI – Sirinya Sittichai, Secretary-General of the Narcotics Control Board reports that farmers in parts of the Northern Thailand will be able to start farming hemp – legally – from next year.

He said the NLA Cabinet has approved hemp as a commercial plant and that the Thailand Tobacco Monopoly will buy the harvest from growers.

The plantation areas will be allowed in 15 districts in six northern provinces – Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Nan, Phetchabun, Mae Hong Son and Tak.

The permitted species of hemp must contain less than 1 per cent of THC.

“If the THC percentage is higher, growers will face legal punishment,” he said.

