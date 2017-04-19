Thai Government Flip Flops on Law Banning Riding in the Back of Pickup Trucks

A pickup truck carries school children Mae Salong, Chiang Rai, Thailand.

CHIANG RAI – The Thai Government has done a flip flop on its law banning the riding in the back of pickup trucks after considering that such riding has become the way of life of Thai people.

The National Legislative Assembly has designated the Royal Thai Police to issue extra regulations to ensure safety riding on these cargo spaces of pickup trucks.Deputy transport minister Phichit Akrathit stated the need to ease the ban on a long term basis to implant safety conscience of the people.

He said the ease of the ban came after a meeting with relevant government agencies to discuss the issue after the ban triggered public outcry.

They concluded at the meeting that riding on pickup truck beds and enclosed cabs has long been practiced and become the Thai way of life in travelling.

Sanit Phromwong, said such eased restriction might include speed limit or passenger limit for pickup trucks with passengers riding on the truck beds cabs.

The eased regulation could be in use temporarily or indefinitely depending on the police to decide, he said