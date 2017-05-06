Posted by Editor

Thai Foreign Ministry Revokes Red Bull Heirs Passport

BANGKOK – The Foreign Ministry on Friday revoked the passport of Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya as authorities continue to seek his arrest in a five-year-old fatal hit-and-run case.

The 32-year-old heir to a family fortune built on Red Bull energy drinks left Thailand for Singapore on April 25, two days before he had been ordered to report to prosecutors to be formally charged in court. It was the eighth time he has missed a summons since legal proceedings began.

However, he left Singapore on April 27 after abandoning his private jet there and police say they do not know where he went.

He faces charges of speeding, hit-and-run and reckless driving causing death over an incident in September 2012 when a policeman on a motorcycle was struck by a speeding Ferrari.

The driver fled the scene, dragging the officer’s body for several dozen metres with his car as he did so.

“The foreign ministry has revoked Mr Vorayuth’s passport, effective immediately,” ministry spokeswoman Busadee Santipitaks told Reuters on Friday.

She declined to say whether he held other passports.

An arrest warrant for Mr Vorayuth was issued last week, as public outrage mounted following reports that he continued to pursue his jet-setting lifestyle and travel in and out of Thailand with ease.

Mr Vorayuth is a grandson of the late Chaleo Yoovidhya, the creator of the energy drink Krating Daeng. Chaleo went on to form a partnership with an Austrian businessman to create and market Red Bull, which made them billionaires.

Mr Vorayuth has spent much of the past five years abroad, including in London, where his family owns a home, and Singapore, according to social media posts.

He has previously cited work commitments abroad as a reason for not showing up in court.

