Thai Customs Seize 41Kg of Ivory Worth Over 4 Million Baht

BANGKOK – Customs officials have confiscated 28 pieces of ivory weighing about 41kg in total, with a street value of over 4 million baht at Suvarnabhumi airport.

The seizure was announced on Friday by the Customs Department, the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP), and police.

Chaiyut Kumkun, deputy director-general of the Customs Department, said a cardboard box, tightly wrapped with adhesive tapes and black plastic, arrived at the airport on Sept 7. The cardboard box, sent from Brazzaville, the Republic of Congo, was declared as furniture pieces.

However, customs officials became suspicious and X-rayed the box and they found ivory-like objects inside, said Mr Chaiyut.

As nobody showed up to get the box, the officials and representatives from concerned agencies jointly opened the box and found 28 ivory pieces, weighing totally 41.09 kg inside. The seized items were later handed over to the DNP.

The investigation was underway to arrest those involved in the ivory smuggling.

By Somchai Poomlard

