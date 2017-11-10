Friday, November 10th, 2017 | Posted by

Thai Customs Seize 116 Kilos of Ivory Tusks and 15 Kilos of Pangolin Scales

 

BANGKOK – Thai Customs officials seized 116 kilograms of ivory tusks and 15 kilograms of pangolin scales in cardboard boxes imported from Congo at the cargo warehouse in Suvarnabhumi international airport on Thursday.

The two items of contraband which were falsely declared as fish maw were estimated to worth over 11 million baht.

Customs Department chief Kulit Sombatsiri said customs officials stationed at the cargo warehouse became suspicious of the content in the cardboard boxes which was declared as fish maw.

Thai customs officials load African pangolin scales into a sack at the Customs Department headquarters in Bangkok.- Photo Sakchai Lalit

The boxes were opened and the content was found to be ivory tusks and pangolin scales.

However, no one claimed the ownership of the boxes.

Earlier on Sept 18, elephant tusks from Congo were also seized at Suvarnabhumi Airport. Authorities suspected that this batch came from the same group of smuggler.

According to Customs Department, between October 2016 to October 2017, 46 items of illegal wildlife products, worth about 350 million baht, have been intercepted in Thailand.

Source: Thai PBS

 

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments

Short URL: http://www.chiangraitimes.com/?p=50001

Posted by on Nov 10 2017. Filed under Regional News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Share It

Photo of White Beach in Boracay, Philippines
Photo of His Majesty the King Bhumibol Adulyadej

Recently Added

Learning Thai with Jen