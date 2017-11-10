Posted by Editor

Thai Customs Seize 116 Kilos of Ivory Tusks and 15 Kilos of Pangolin Scales

–

BANGKOK – Thai Customs officials seized 116 kilograms of ivory tusks and 15 kilograms of pangolin scales in cardboard boxes imported from Congo at the cargo warehouse in Suvarnabhumi international airport on Thursday.

The two items of contraband which were falsely declared as fish maw were estimated to worth over 11 million baht.

Customs Department chief Kulit Sombatsiri said customs officials stationed at the cargo warehouse became suspicious of the content in the cardboard boxes which was declared as fish maw.

–

The boxes were opened and the content was found to be ivory tusks and pangolin scales.

However, no one claimed the ownership of the boxes.

Earlier on Sept 18, elephant tusks from Congo were also seized at Suvarnabhumi Airport. Authorities suspected that this batch came from the same group of smuggler.

According to Customs Department, between October 2016 to October 2017, 46 items of illegal wildlife products, worth about 350 million baht, have been intercepted in Thailand.

Source: Thai PBS

