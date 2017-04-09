Posted by Editor

Thai Bus Driver on Methamphetamine Slams into the Back of Truck, Injuring 10 Passengers

–

ANGTHONG – Police have arrested a bus driver for driving while under the influence of meth-amphetamine after he rear-ended a transport truck in Angthong province on Sunday morning, injuring about 10 Myanmar passengers.

Pol Lieutenant Chatchai Chaiya told The Nation that the bus driver claimed he fell asleep behind the wheel, but after further interrogation by police officers, he confessed to taking meth-amphetamines.

The accident took place on the Asian Highway, while the bus carrying 50 Myanmar passengers was on its way to Tak province where the passengers planned to celebrate the Songkran Festival.

One of the bus passengers interviewed by police said the bus swerved right and left before slamming into the rear of the transport truck.

Pol Lieutenant Chatchai said 10 passengers were treated for minor injuries by local emergency rescue workers before boarding another bus to Tak Province.

The driver of the bus was charged and taken to the local police station for further interrogation.

Meanwhile, nearly 900,000 people have travelled by bus to provinces for the upcoming Songkran festival, according to state enterprise Transport Company Ltd.

Songkran marks a traditional Thai New Year, with a long holiday period. People usually spend time with their families during the celebrations, which means a huge number of people returning to their home provinces

By Eesha Muneebspecial

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments